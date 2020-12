Models Leon Dame, Mahamadou Diaoune, Wang Chenming, and Kiki Willems star in Berluti‘s Spring 2021 campaign captured by fashion photographer Julien Martinez Leclerc. In charge of styling was Mauricio Nardi, with art direction from M/M (Paris), and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander.