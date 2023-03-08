SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined release

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, and Jordan Brand plans to celebrate by reissuing the court icon in its well-known ‘White Cement’ colorway. Inspired by the success of 2022’s Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found ‘Chicago’ release, the forthcoming model will be the closest iteration of the original release yet. The sneaker will feature vintage treatment with retro details and referencing, ‘NIKE AIR’ at the heels, and exclusive OG packaging.

The Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement’ will be released for the first time since 2013 as part of Jordan Brand’s ‘Reimagined’ series. Patent Breds and Lost & Found Chicagos are two examples of Reimagined Air Jordans that have already been released, however this will be the first Reimagined Air Jordan that is not an Air Jordan 1.

Air Jordan 3 Heritage

Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball culture since since he hit the game-winning shot that earned North Carolina the championship. In 1985, while playing in the original Air Jordan I, he broke both league rules and the opponents’ will, attracting the attention of viewers all around the world.

1988 saw the initial introduction of the legendary Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” sneaker. Michael Jordan wore the shoes for the first time in the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk contest. Those who were fortunate enough to see this in person or on television watched Jordan almost soar from the foul line to defeat Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins. That dunk is still regarded as one of the greatest plays in basketball history and a real turning point for the Air Jordan brand.

The upcoming ‘White Cement Reimagined’ Air Jordan 3 is the sixth iteration of the colorway, which Michael Jordan memorably wore in the 1988 NBA All-Star dunk contest. 1994 saw the introduction of the first retro, which was followed by versions in 2003, 2011, 2013, and 2018 with the ‘Free Throw Line’ variant. Moreover, in 2018 a pair worn by Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl LII halftime show had the ‘JTH’ treatment with a Swoosh.

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘White Cement Reimagined’ Design

Donning a Summit White, Fire Red, Black, and Cement Grey color scheme, this Air Jordan 3 will closely resemble the original 1988 pair, but with a vintage/aged look wit yellowing on the midsole, eyelets and back tab. Elephant print (updated to reflect the original from ’88) and hints of Sail and Fire Red maintain the integrity of the original style.

The bright white color that usually covers the midsole, eyelets, and back tab of the colorway is replaced with a vintage cream shade, drawing inspiration from the aging process of Jordan sneakers. This appreciated feature is enhanced by the return of the ‘NIKE AIR’ branding to the heel (which had previously been replaced by the Jumpman logo), which matches the shoe’s orange Nike Air hang tag.

The fabrics used for the the upper have been chosen to closely resemble those popular in the 1980s. The elephant print overlays pay homage to the original design, the white tumbled leather has the perfect amount of texture, and the tongue and sockliner cushioning have been redesigned to give them an authentic appearance and feel.

The box mimics the original Air Jordan 3 packaging but has been treated to appear aged to enhance the retro vibe of the ‘reimagined’ experience. It includes elephant print tissue and a copy of a diagram booklet that was packaged with pairs when they were first produced in 1988. The package also includes a retro pamphlet outlining the Air Jordan 3’s design.

Take a look at the official images of the sneaker below as you wait for the March 11th drop:

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘White Cement Reimagined’ Release

The Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement Reimagined’ will be available on Saturday, March 11 in full-family sizing.

At 8 am, the sneakers will go on sale on the Nike SNKRS app. To prioritize the devoted followers who have been itching to get their hands on a pair, Nike has revealed that it would also debut the shoes via exclusive access to customers in North America.

The sneaker is already available on sneaker platforms including GOAT, and Flight Club.

Already being one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, it’s quite possible that it will be 2023’s No.1 sneaker.

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘White Cement Reimagined’

Release Date: 03 / 11 / 23

Color: Summit White / Fire Red – Black – Cement Grey

Style #: DN3707-100

Price: $210

