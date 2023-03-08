MFW: FERRAGAMO Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Luxury house FERRAGAMO presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that explores the brand’s historic connections with Hollywood, on February 25th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection plays with duality between the ethereality and the rigour, and introduces the more romantic side of the fifties. For his sophomore collection for the Italian brand, designer Maximilian Davis fuses the 1950 Hollywood fashion, glamour and beauty with artistic references, bikers’ style and Renaissance draping, and brings modernity through the new Ferragamo codes.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS