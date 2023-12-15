K-pop superstar and BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) recently took to Instagram to share images from a photoshoot featuring Celine‘s latest fashion looks. V is a longtime admirer of Hedi Slimane‘s work both as a photographer and a fashion designer. In March 2023, he was named Celine’s global ambassador, and starred in a campaign photographed by the brand’s creative director, Slimane himself.

On December 11, 2023, V and his bandmate RM (Kim Namjoon) began their mandatory military service in South Korea, enlisting at the training center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. Both will undergo five weeks of combat training before being assigned to specific units and duties. The Military Manpower Administration has emphasized that the duo will undergo the same process as other South Korean males conscripted for service. V has chosen to serve in the Special Mission Unit at the Capital Defence Command, a distinguished wing recognized for countering anti-terrorism activities and directly controlled by the President.

In a heartfelt post, BigHit Music, the label behind BTS, encouraged fans to continue supporting RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook during their military service. The label affirmed its commitment to supporting the artists throughout this period.

Before joining the military, V shared an emotional message with BTS‘ fans, known as the ARMY. He expressed his sadness at not being able to create happy memories with them for a while, highlighting how challenging it would be not to see the ARMY. V promised to return healthy after 18 months of service, encouraging fans to take care of themselves and look for happiness in his absence.

Fans eagerly anticipate the return of all BTS members, expecting them to be discharged and reunite by June 2025.