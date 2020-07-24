LOOKBOOK: BOGLIOLI Fall Winter 2020 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand Boglioli presented their Autumn Winter 2020 collection, that features unique and distinctive looks inspired by both tradition and rebellion. For the collection Boglioli blends British textile tradition with Italian manufacturing art.

“Tartan occupies a special chapter in the history of fashion because it seems to possess an inexhaustible capacity for regeneration. Overwhelming and irreverent, tartan is the protagonist of jackets with underground taste and torn kilts.

The winter palette is tinged with nuances and patterns of delicate charm; from calce to the shades of ocher and quartz, passing through the green oil of the English countryside, ending with the Baltic blue and the slate gray of city life.” – From Boglioli