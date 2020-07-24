in Advertising Campaigns, ELITE Models, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, IMG Models, Menswear, Uno Models

Qiang Li Models Erdos Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Photographer Jumbo Tsui captured Erdos’ FW20 campaign starring Qiang Li

Qiang Li
©Erdos, Photography by Jumbo Tsui

The handsome Qiang Li and Liu Huan team up with fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui for ErdosFall Winter 2020 campaign. In charge of styling was Evan Feng, with casting direction from Marina Fairfax.

