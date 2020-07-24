Qiang Li Models Erdos Fall Winter 2020 Collection

July 24, 2020, 8:52 am
1 Comment
The handsome Qiang Li and Liu Huan team up with fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui for Erdos‘ Fall Winter 2020 campaign. In charge of styling was Evan Feng, with casting direction from Marina Fairfax.
ad campaignsFW20Menswear
Super
Leave a Reply
