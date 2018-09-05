TheNextBOSS: BOSS Autumn Winter 2018.19 by David Sims

Pin 36 Shares

Models Christopher Einla, Jin Dachuan, Michael Gandolfi, Oscar Kindelan, and Tim Schuhmacher star in BOSS‘ Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of art direction was Fabien Baron, with casting direction from Michelle Lee, and production by Laura Holmes. Styling is work of Karl Templer, with beauty from makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, hair stylist Duffy, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto.





