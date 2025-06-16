Stüssy Drops Delivery 3 of Its Summer 2025 Lineup

Stüssy released Delivery 3 of its Summer 2025 collection on Friday, June 13. The new drop carries forward the brand’s rhythm of warm-weather pieces that prioritize wearability, graphic identity, and effortless styling. This latest campaign, shot by Antosh Cimoszko and styled by Landon Ebeling, brings those elements to life through a loose visual narrative defined by spontaneity and movement. The release captures the mood of midsummer with ease, clothing that suits the rhythm of the day rather than dictating it.

The campaign introduces the collection through a casual narrative that plays out on the road and near water. Cast members Sara, Landon, Hank, Mac, Ford, Nick, and Diana appear across a loose sequence of moments, surf gear packed into trucks, mid-journey downtime, quiet stretches between activity. The styling feels instinctive, not constructed, matching the relaxed pace of the images. Nothing tries too hard. Everything flows.

The clothes themselves follow that lead. Delivery 3 mixes practical silhouettes with a sense of freedom: breathable tanks, structured-yet-relaxed pants, and accessories that serve a purpose without overstating it. Each look balances graphic elements with utility, designed for wear across changing settings, beaches, vehicles, decks, docks. The collection stays grounded, offering options that feel suited to real motion and real weather.

Photographic choices throughout the campaign reinforce this casual energy. The filmic texture and washed-out tones create the feeling of memories already made. Rather than push a specific aesthetic, the visuals invite a kind of looseness, less about styling rules, more about letting the clothes live in the moment.

What ties it all together is adaptability. Delivery 3 supports the kind of movement summer demands. The outfits shift easily from task to rest, from sunlight to shadow. Whether in motion or stillness, the pieces hold up without complication. That flexibility continues to define Stüssy’s seasonal approach, which remains focused on relevance and ease over spectacle.

The Summer 2025 Delivery 3 collection is available now through Stüssy chapter stores and online at stussy.com. The offering lands with a clear sense of intent: keep things light, functional, and ready for whatever the day brings.