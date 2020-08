Blue Jeans White Shirt by Dan Sjölund for DSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Dan Sjölund captured and styled Blue Jeans White Shirt story for DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2020 edition. In charge of hair styling was beauty artist Philip Fohlin at Link Details.

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT AND DIGITAL

Stars of the session are Åke Wold Bremer and Erik Fallberg at Stockholmsgruppen, Fredrik Edlund at Nisch Management, Angus Hansson Svan at Le Management, Adrian Sotiris, David Hermelin, Hektor Wedin, Hugo Landberg, Jacob Drotz, Love Ström and Philip Reimers at Select Model Management.





Photographer Dan Sjölund – www.dasld.com

Hair Stylist Philip Fohlin at Link Details

Models Åke Wold Bremer and Erik Fallberg at Stockholmsgruppen, Fredrik Edlund at Nisch Management, Angus Hansson Svan at Le Management, Adrian Sotiris, David Hermelin, Hektor Wedin, Hugo Landberg, Jacob Drotz, Love Ström and Philip Reimers at Select Model Management

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT AND DIGITAL