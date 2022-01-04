MATTEO BERRETTINI is the New Brand Ambassador of BOSS

BOSS enlists tennis superstar Matteo Berrettini as the brand’s newest global ambassador, on and off the court. The multi-year deal includes BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI Summer 2022 capsule collection co-created by Berrettini, available online and in selected stores from January 17, 2022. The collection features bold active designs as well as off-court looks. It brings sleek style, streamlined silhouettes, high performance looks, and laid-back pieces. A percentage of all sales will be donated to Berrettini‘s charity, that supports underprivileged children in Italy.

We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.

I have always been a fan of BOSS and it’s an honour to collaborate with such a powerhouse fashion brand – one that is at the top of its game when it comes to style and technical expertise. I’m particularly proud to have the opportunity to give back to the Italian community with each sale from our capsule collection supporting underprivileged children in Italy. I can’t wait to make a positive impact through our partnership – Matteo Berrettini

SHOP BOSS: