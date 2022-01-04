in Fashion, Hugo Boss, Menswear

MATTEO BERRETTINI is the New Brand Ambassador of BOSS

Boss announces Matteo Berrettini as the newest brand ambassador

MATTEO BERRETTINI
Courtesy of ©BOSS

BOSS enlists tennis superstar Matteo Berrettini as the brand’s newest global ambassador, on and off the court. The multi-year deal includes BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI Summer 2022 capsule collection co-created by Berrettini, available online and in selected stores from January 17, 2022. The collection features bold active designs as well as off-court looks. It brings sleek style, streamlined silhouettes, high performance looks, and laid-back pieces. A percentage of all sales will be donated to Berrettini‘s charity, that supports underprivileged children in Italy.

We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.

MATTEO BERRETTINI
Courtesy of ©BOSS

I have always been a fan of BOSS and it’s an honour to collaborate with such a powerhouse fashion brand – one that is at the top of its game when it comes to style and technical expertise. I’m particularly proud to have the opportunity to give back to the Italian community with each sale from our capsule collection supporting underprivileged children in Italy. I can’t wait to make a positive impact through our partnership – Matteo Berrettini

MATTEO BERRETTINI
Courtesy of ©BOSS

SHOP BOSS:

Matteo Berrettini is a great personality on and off court and we are more than excited to collaborate with him in the upcoming years. His spirit and attitude, which make him more than just one of the best tennis players in the world are incredibly impressive. Matteo incorporates what a boss stands for today: showing a strong will, making the right decisions and inspiring people all around the world. Therefore, Matteo is not only a role model but also a perfect fit for BOSS – Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG.

MATTEO BERRETTINI
Courtesy of ©BOSS

Fashion NewsMenswearshopping

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE GUIDE: How To Style Palace
Lai Guanlin

Lai Guanlin is the Cover Boy of Nylon China January 2022 Issue