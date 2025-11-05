Kerlual Thak for SONGZIO x HELIOT EMIL ‘DUEL’

Kerlual Thak fresh off a standout runway season in Paris – where he walked for Valentino, Enfants Riches Déprimés, Diesel, Jawara Alleyne, Charlie Constantinou, and Simone Rocha, brings a unique perspective to the SONGZIO x HELIOT EMIL ‘DUEL’ collaboration.

For Kerlual, the ‘DUEL’ collection is the perfect face to show the convergence of two design houses; it’s an exploration of duality that resonates on a personal level.

The campaign, captured by Alberto Cantu, places Kerlual at the heart of this narrative. Layered in sculptural tailoring and high-performance textiles, he embodies the collection’s fusion of softness and strength. The clothes have a protective quality, but they’re not restrictive. That’s rare, you feel powerful, but also seen sentiment.

Kerlual’s recent runway experiences inform his approach to the collaboration. Having just walked for so many designers who push boundaries, it’s exciting to work with two brands that are rethinking what menswear can be. SONGZIO’s poetic shapes and HELIOT EMIL’s precision engineering come together in a way that feels new, but also grounded in tradition.

As the face of ‘DUEL,’ Kerlual channels both the ceremonial grace and the quiet intensity of fencing – a fitting parallel to his own journey in fashion. “It’s about finding your stance, your balance. That’s what this collection captures for me.”

Discover the whole collection:

Photography: Alberto Cantu

Model: Kerlual-Thak (Menace Models, Select Models Paris, YUMODELS Milan)

Creative Direction: Julius Juul & Jay Songzio

Casting: George Raymond Stead

Source DSCENE Magazine