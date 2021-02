Fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon captured BOTTEGA VENETA Spring Summer 2021 SALON 01 campaign featuring models Nikita Stsjolokov, Ottawa Kwami, Emil Schueler and Andrea Risso.

In charge of art direction was Edward Quarmby, with set design from David White, and casting direction by Anita Bitton. Hair styling is work of Gary Gill, with makeup from beauty artist Diane Kendal.