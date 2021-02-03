in Editorial, Exclusive, Fox Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ivan Cosic by Misha Obradovic

Photographer Misha Obradovic captured Quintessential Man story featuring Ivan Cosic

Ivan Cosic
Suit, Shoes BOSS (Movem Fashion)
T-Shirt Zara

The handsome Ivan Cosic at Fox Models stars in Quintessential Man session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Misha Obradovic. Styling is work of Ashok Murty, assisted by Martina Malobović and David Žmugić. In charge of makeup and grooming was beauty artist Marko Nikolić.

For the story Ivan is wearing selected pieces from Marko Glavinić, Super Dry, Alberto Guardiani, Vogue, Scotch & Soda, HUGO, Kangul, Rey Ban, Calvin Klain, Disel, Woher, Zara, Tschy, Mexx, Reporter, and Barbolini.

Ivan Cosic
Suit Jacket Marko Glavinić
Joggers Super Dry (Fashion & Friends)
Boots Alberto Guardiani – vintage
Glasses Vogue (Yason)
Ivan Cosic
Coat Marko Glavinić
Turtleneck MEXX – vintage
Socks – vintage
Sneakers BOSS – vintage
Ivan Cosic
Shirt Calvin Klain (Fashion & Friends)
Pants Scotch & Soda (Fashion & Friends)
Sneakers Disel (Fashion & Friends)
Watch Woher
Glasses Vogue (Yason)
Tie BOSS – vintage
Suspenders – vintage
Misha Obradovic
Suit, Shirt Zara
Socks, Sneakers HUGO (Movem fashion)
Rucksack Disel (Fashion & Friends)
Scarf Vintage
Misha Obradovic
T-Shirt, Sweater, Jacket Scotch & Soda (Fashion & Friends)
Pants Zara
Sneakers Disel (Fashion & Friends)
Glasses Ray Ban (Yason)
Watch Tschyy – VOGT
Misha Obradovic
Jacket, Pants Scotch & Soda (Fashion & Friends)
Shirt Calvin Klain (Fashion & Friends)
Shirt Barbolini (ProModa)
Sneakers, Bag HUGO (Movem fashion)
Bag BOSS (Movem fashion)
Misha Obradovic
Sweatshirt Scotch & Soda (Fashion & Friends)
Shirt Calvin Klain (Fashion & Friends)
Watch Woher
Glasses Vogue (Yason)
Tie BOSS – vintage
Misha Obradovic
Jacket Marko Glavinić
Jeans, T-Shirt Scotch & Soda (Fashion & Friends)
Sneakers HUGO (Movem fashion)
Hat Kangul – vintage
Socks HUGO (Movem fashion)
Glasses Rey Ban (Yason)
Misha Obradovic
Suit Jacket, Pants, T-Shirt BOSS (Movem fashion)
Vest Disel (Fashion & Friends)
Tie Reporter – vintage
Glasses Rey Ban (Yason)

Photographer Misha Obradovic – @schomiobradovic
Stylist Ashok Murty – @ashok.murty
Makeup Artist, Groomier: Marko Nikolić – @markofoxmakeup
Model Ivan Cosic at Fox Models – @foxmodelserbia
Styling Assistants Martina Malobović, David Žmugić

