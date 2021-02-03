MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ivan Cosic by Misha Obradovic

The handsome Ivan Cosic at Fox Models stars in Quintessential Man session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Misha Obradovic. Styling is work of Ashok Murty, assisted by Martina Malobović and David Žmugić. In charge of makeup and grooming was beauty artist Marko Nikolić.

For the story Ivan is wearing selected pieces from Marko Glavinić, Super Dry, Alberto Guardiani, Vogue, Scotch & Soda, HUGO, Kangul, Rey Ban, Calvin Klain, Disel, Woher, Zara, Tschy, Mexx, Reporter, and Barbolini.

Photographer Misha Obradovic – @schomiobradovic

Stylist Ashok Murty – @ashok.murty

Makeup Artist, Groomier: Marko Nikolić – @markofoxmakeup

Model Ivan Cosic at Fox Models – @foxmodelserbia

Styling Assistants Martina Malobović, David Žmugić