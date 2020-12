Fashion brand BOTTEGA VENETA presented their Spring Summer 2021 Collection, that explores both elegance and comfort. Among the models who walked the brand’s secret salon shows in London were Fernando Cabral, Ibrahima Alessio, Jonas Glöer, Lennon Gallagher, Leon Dame, Malick Bodian, Martijn Faaij, Nikita Stsjolokov, Ottawa Kwami, Tobias Dionisi, Wang Chenming, Xu Meen, and Yassine Jaajoui.



