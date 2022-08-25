Sportswear brand ADIDAS and Latin superstar BAD BUNNY team up for BAD BUNNY X ADIDAS ORIGINALS FORUM, that was inspired by the eternal summer of Puerto Rico: Positive vibes, beaches and beautiful blue skies. The collaboration also celebrates Bad Bunny‘s spirit and his creative thinking, and it symbolizes the power of his work, that brings the essence of Summer to the entire world. The sneaker is the newest iteration of Bad Bunny’s Forum with the blue-sky color. The new Forum will be available on Adidas App only on August 27th, at a price of $160 USD.