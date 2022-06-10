Discover 1 MONCLER JW ANDERSON Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Italian brand MONCLER presented their third collaboration with designer Jonathan Anderson. 1 MONCLER JW ANDERSON Fall Winter 2022.23 Dream in Color Collection brings playful interpretation of the brand’s functional and outdoorsy roots, and it explores dualisms such as direct and twisted, straightforward and surprising, and familiar and obscure. The collection features vibrant hues and naive, almost psychedelic patterns. Fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell teams up with stylist Benjamin Bruno for the lookbook. Set design is work of Andy Hillman. Photography duo Ragazzi Nei Paraggi directed the fashion film.

“Shapes are played down but also playful, meant to be used fluidly across genders: padded parkas with leather straps; cropped blusons; zip-up jackets; padded vests; oversized jumpers; sweatshirts, hoodies and teddy fleeces; padded miniskirts and bermudas; roomy trousers.On this rather genuine base, colors explode in almost primitive motifs: sprayed dots of different width, coiling waves and colorful blotches are either printed on fabric or knitwear, or rendered in jacquard on thick knitted jumpers. Overdyeing gives outerwear an uneven effect, adding another element of visual and textural stimulation. The intensity of colors – shades of yellow, green, baby blue, baby pink, electric blue, brown and coral – is given a crafty opacity by the choice of materials: washed cottons and denims mixed with Moncler’s nylons and technical fabrics. The dry finish to the materials makes the colors feel deep and rich, allowing for maximum impact.” – from Moncler