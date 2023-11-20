British Elegance: Burberry Spring 2024 Collection

Fashion brand Burberry presented its Spring 2024 campaign featuring footballers Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-Min, musicians Damon Albarn and King Krule, ballet dancer Matthew Ball, and model Rakim Janneh lensed by photographer Tyrone Lebon.

The collection shines a spotlight on quintessential British wardrobe archetypes, meticulously tailored to accentuate the body’s contours and adorned with exquisite British motifs paying homage to the enchanting allure of the great British outdoors.

Celebrating the Check pattern, both new and reimagined from the archive, the collection features scarves made of Burberry Check cashmere from Scotland with fringed edges along each vertical side. Key pieces include trench coats, car coats, duffle coats, blanket capes, quilts, parkas, field jackets, aviator jackets, and bomber jackets. Complementing these are kilts, tracksuits, and rugby jerseys, with puffer coats showcasing leather adorned with Equestrian Knight Design (EKD) details. Refinement is achieved through functional elements and finishes.

The color palette featuring sherbet, cameo, ivy, rhubarb, khaki, trench, knight blue, black, and white. Described as joyful, the prints infuse a lively spirit into the collection. Drawing inspiration from Savile Row, the tailoring and fabrics are a testament to British craftsmanship. Jackets boast peak lapels, with Prince of Wales and houndstooth check jacquards reimagined, recolored, magnified, and warped for a contemporary twist.

Knitwear takes a nostalgic turn, incorporating traditional patterns like Prince of Wales check and painterly argyle intarsia knits. Cricket sweaters, refreshed and updated, add a touch of timeless sophistication to the collection.