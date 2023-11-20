Malick Bodian is the Face of Ferragamo Holiday 2023 Collection

Fashion house Ferragamo unveils its captivating Holiday 2023 Campaign, showcasing a collection of scenes set in Florence, the vital center of the Maison’s history and Ferragamo’s designated New Renaissance hub. The campaign captures the interplay between two generations of image-making, blending co-existing narratives within the contemporary context of Ferragamo.

Italian fine artist Paolo Ventura brings a fresh perspective by reimagining iconic views of Florence through photography transformed into timeless paintings. Simultaneously, Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti captures members of the Ferragamo community against these artistic backdrops, creating a fusion of artistic expression and contemporary storytelling. Top model Malick Bodian is the face of the campaign. In charge of styling was Ibrahim Kamara.

Florence’s Renaissance beauty takes center stage in this theatrical production – an imaginary play where classical elements dance with the playful, historical moments intertwine with the new, and the solemn meets the joyful. The legacy of the founder harmoniously coexists with the vibrant energy of Maximilian Davis‘ youthful community.

The unique photo-paintings showcase iconic landmarks like Palazzo Vecchio, the Fountain of Neptune, the walls of Palazzo Spini Feroni, and the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella. These surreal atmospheres highlight not only the breathtaking locations but also the faces and meticulously crafted products designed by Maximilian Davis.

The 2023 Holiday selection takes center stage in this campaign, featuring exclusive looks that embody Ferragamo’s signature style. From tailored silhouettes to denim and leather pieces, après-ski outfits to iconic accessories like the Hug bag, Fiamma shoulder bag, Gancini loafers, and slip-ons with cut-out details, each piece reflects the intersection of tradition and modernity.

The festive spirit is further embraced with a curated lineup of holiday gifting options, including small leather goods in gold and silver, classic belts in timeless shades, and soft scarves adorned with the Ferragamo logo.