Brandon Flynn is the Face of Calvin Klein Holiday 2023 Collection

Calvin Klein’s Holiday 2023 campaign showcases Brandon Flynn in festive elegance

Calvin Klein Holiday 2023
Brandon Flynn stars in CALVIN KLEIN Holiday 2023 Campaign photographed by James Brodribb

Fashion house Calvin Klein sets the holiday scene with its latest 2023 campaign featuring actor Brandon Flynn. The lens of fashion photographer James Brodribb captures the essence of the season, portraying Brandon in vibrant shots that truly embrace the festive spirit.

©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by James Brodribb
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by James Brodribb

Decked out in Calvin Klein’s Holiday collection, Flynn’s expressive portraits exude the jubilant energy that characterizes the holiday celebrations. This season, Calvin Klein Underwear unveils fresh designs that effortlessly merge sleekness with a timely appeal. The inspired color scheme, dominated by mineral tones and elevated with a touch of metallic luster, adds to the festive allure. Simultaneously, Calvin Klein Jeans undergoes a stylish transformation. The timeless denim classics get a contemporary overhaul, ensuring the collection remains versatile while embracing the elevated aesthetics of the season.

©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by James Brodribb
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by James Brodribb
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by James Brodribb

