L’Officiel Austria Hommes presents its latest tribute to music with “The Music Issue,” with the charismatic model and influencer, Moritz Hau on the cover.

Drawing inspiration from Austria’s revered pop-music legend, Falco, the cover brilliantly captures Hau, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the iconic singer. This visual homage not only celebrates Falco’s enduring legacy but also showcases the dynamic presence of Hau.

Captured by the acclaimed photographer, Xenia Trampusch, the setting was none other than Falco’s cherished nighttime spot, the legendary Viennese nightclub, U4. The editorial sees Moritz impeccably dressed in rock and pop-inspired outfits, sourced from the season’s latest autumn/winter high-fashion collections. Further elevating the looks are timepieces from the esteemed Swiss luxury watch house, Audemars Piguet.