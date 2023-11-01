in Covers, L'Officiel Hommes, Magazines

Moritz Hau Covers L’Officiel Hommes Austria “The Music Issue”

Moritz Hau echoes Falco’s legacy in L’Officiel’s Hommes harmonious blend of music and fashion.

1 Comment

Courtesy of L’Officiel Austria Hommes

L’Officiel Austria Hommes presents its latest tribute to music with “The Music Issue,” with the charismatic model and influencer, Moritz Hau on the cover.

COVERS

Drawing inspiration from Austria’s revered pop-music legend, Falco, the cover brilliantly captures Hau, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the iconic singer. This visual homage not only celebrates Falco’s enduring legacy but also showcases the dynamic presence of Hau.

Courtesy of L’Officiel Austria Hommes

Captured by the acclaimed photographer, Xenia Trampusch, the setting was none other than Falco’s cherished nighttime spot, the legendary Viennese nightclub, U4. The editorial sees Moritz impeccably dressed in rock and pop-inspired outfits, sourced from the season’s latest autumn/winter high-fashion collections. Further elevating the looks are timepieces from the esteemed Swiss luxury watch house, Audemars Piguet.

CoversMoritz Hau

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fernando Lindez from ELITE on Men’s Health Spain Cover
Calvin Klein Holiday 2023

Brandon Flynn is the Face of Calvin Klein Holiday 2023 Collection