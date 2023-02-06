Fashion brand CALVIN KLEIN presented its PRIDE 2023 Capsule Collection with a campaign featuring singer-songwriter and actor Troye Sivan, and models Nathan McGuire and Manahou Mackay lensed by photographer Joe Brennan. In charge of styling was Miguel Urbina Tan, with creative direction from Peter Citroni, set design by Mariska Lowri, production by Carmen Cicchinelli Production, and post production by Helen Studios. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sophie Roberts, and makeup artist Gillian Campbell.

“Celebrate in fluid pieces to style with anything. Experience bold, limited-edition underwear for your body. And discover the special capsule collection created with Worimi Biripi artist Jake Simon, with a portion of proceeds benefitting BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation.” – from Calvin Klein