Daniil Kercz, Manyuon Deng & Vasko Luyckx for BENETTON

Italian brand United Colors of Benetton presented its Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign featuring models Daniil Kercz, Manyuon Deng, and Vasko Luyckx lensed by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura. In charge of creative direction was Andrea Incontri, with styling from Jacob K, casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna, and production by Dario Callegher Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Franco Gobbi, makeup artist Luca Cianciolo, and manicurist Rossella Galvani. For the campaign Daniil, Manyuon and Vasko were joined by top models Rianne Van Rompaey and Selena Forrest.

“The new United Colors of Benetton campaign is an explosion of aesthetic themes that reflect the vitality of the Spring Summer 2023 collection, designed by Creative Director Andrea Incontri. The main themes of the collection – in Benetton’s iconic colors – stand out on a grey background.” – from Benetton