MFW: Discover Canali Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Canali Fall Winter 2025 collection reimagines its storied heritage through the lens of modern living. Inspired by Brianza, a region famed for its artisanal furniture traditions, the collection transforms elements of craftsmanship into a contemporary wardrobe. With a focus on the synergy between tailoring and interior design, Canali introduces a fresh perspective on refined style.

The collection challenges conventional notions of personal style by integrating elements from the realm of interiors. From intricate floor patterns to tactile surfaces and unexpected material pairings, Canali reinterprets these design principles into garments that exude a unique sense of comfort and elegance. Introducing the concept of “lounge formal,” the collection reimagines traditional tailoring with a fresh, relaxed sensibility. Belted coats evoke the feel of robes, while lightweight suiting and double trench coats highlight fluidity and ease. Textures drawn from upholstery, such as donegal knits and jacquards, further enrich the collection.

Canali’s focus on texture and detail defines the collection, elevating its visual and tactile appeal. Materials like bouclé, tweed, and donegal wool create dynamic, layered effects, while freccia-patterned quilting adds a touch of artistry to leather blousons. Technical outerwear, accented with leather trimmings, strikes a perfect balance between function and elegance. Knitwear stands out this season, with intricate stitches and patterns inspired by furniture designs, transitioning from essential underlayers to standout outerwear.

Unlined construction, a hallmark of Canali’s tailoring, extends its influence across the collection, encompassing accessories like ties, scarves, hats, and shoes. The innovative Nuvola leather construction exemplifies this approach, delivering pieces that are not only lightweight but also effortlessly versatile. By focusing on craftsmanship and adaptability, Canali offers a wardrobe that aligns with modern lifestyles while honoring its tailoring roots.

The Fall Winter 2025 palette is a thoughtful composition of colors that reflect Canali’s subtle yet deliberate approach to color. Foundational shades such as Verde Brianza, White Milk, Midnight Blue, and Canali Taupe set the tone with understated elegance, while vibrant accents of Cameo, Olio, and Ottanio provide moments of unexpected energy. A notable introduction this season is black, which makes its debut in the collection, adding depth and contemporary sophistication. These carefully curated colors emphasize the tactile richness of the materials, ensuring every piece resonates with quiet refinement.

Accessories play a key role in extending the collection’s vision. Soft, spacious bags, versatile loafers, slip-ons, and sneakers complement the ready-to-wear pieces, seamlessly bridging style and practicality. These finishing touches underscore Canali’s commitment to creating a complete wardrobe that meets the needs of modern living.

Canali’s exploration of design goes beyond clothing this season, venturing into the world of interiors through a collaboration with Belgian designer Vincent Van Duysen. This partnership resulted in three bespoke seats from Molteni, upholstered in fabrics from the Canali collection. The collaboration represents the shared values of craftsmanship and precision that define both tailoring and furniture-making.