Inner Beauty: CANALI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Italian fashion house CANALI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Collection with Inner Beauty Campaign starring Stefano Boeri, Giampaolo Grossi, Thomas Ermacora, Flavio Paolo Graziano, Kevin Claiborne, Oddur Thorrison and Stefano Canali. Every day is the dawn of a new beginning, a chance to improve yourself and let your Inner Beauty shine. The Canali man chooses to express inner and outer beauty through his characteristic thoughtfulness, delicacy and grace. In every gesture and glance he embodies a new modest, calm masculinity, which, without excess but fortified by solid values, makes the world a better place.

In the Spring-Summer 2023 campaign, the modern gentleman continues to spread beauty and seek harmony for himself and the world. Expressing a quiet, selfless and empathetic strength, he epitomizes #InnerBeauty in its most intimate and precious form, that of family ties, friendships, romantic relationships and caring for the environment. In this collection, clothing becomes a language, a bold, yet always respectful style statement, and a constant reminder of free self-expression and inner beauty