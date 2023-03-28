in Advertising Campaigns, Canali, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Inner Beauty: CANALI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

For the SS23 Collection, Canali expresses inner and outer beauty through his characteristic thoughtfulness, delicacy and grace

©CANALI

Italian fashion house CANALI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Collection with Inner Beauty Campaign starring Stefano Boeri, Giampaolo Grossi, Thomas Ermacora, Flavio Paolo Graziano, Kevin Claiborne, Oddur Thorrison and Stefano Canali. Every day is the dawn of a new beginning, a chance to improve yourself and let your Inner Beauty shine. The Canali man chooses to express inner and outer beauty through his characteristic thoughtfulness, delicacy and grace. In every gesture and glance he embodies a new modest, calm masculinity, which, without excess but fortified by solid values, makes the world a better place.

SPRING SUMMER 2023 CAMPAIGNS

©CANALI
©CANALI

In the Spring-Summer 2023 campaign, the modern gentleman continues to spread beauty and seek harmony for himself and the world. Expressing a quiet, selfless and empathetic strength, he epitomizes #InnerBeauty in its most intimate and precious form, that of family ties, friendships, romantic relationships and caring for the environment. In this collection, clothing becomes a language, a bold, yet always respectful style statement, and a constant reminder of free self-expression and inner beauty

©CANALI
©CANALI

ad campaignsmale modelsMenswearSS23

PUMA Reunites with Rhuigi Villaseñor for Drop 03
DOLCE & GABBANA

Michele Morrone is the Face of DOLCE & GABBANA Eyewear