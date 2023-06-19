Canali Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Collection

The menswear Spring Summer 2024 collection by Italian fashion house Canali was shown off at the Milano Fashion Week that is now taking place in Milan. The notion of gentility is embraced throughout the collection, which bears the name “MEDITERRANEAN CRAFT,” which places an emphasis on the significance of artisanal workmanship and a supply chain that is environmentally responsible. The collection provides a wide variety of men’s clothing and accessories that may be adapted to the tastes and activities of men of varying ages and stages of life.

The dedication that Canali has for tailoring shines through in every piece of this collection. The focus is placed on the creation of natural and flowing shapes, which may be achieved by employing subtle features like as hollowed shoulders or slightly more prominent shoulder lines, in addition to broader pants. The “DOUBLE” series is a noteworthy component of the collection since it demonstrates great craftsmanship via unlined and seamless clothes that have invisible stitching. This is a highlight of the collection. These garments, which exude handmade refinement, include of blousons, jackets, and trousers, as well as reversible checkered coats and colour block blousons.

The collection is animated and charming thanks to the use of a wide variety of patterns and themes. Vichy checks come in a variety of sizes, from micro to macro, and can be found woven into suiting wool as jacquard or hand-painted sporadically on relaxed shirts and trousers. The appearance of floral themes contributes even more to the Mediterranean atmosphere. In addition, the collection has pieces such as tricot sweaters, a crocheted trucker jacket, and textured pieces made of terry, all of which contribute to its laid-back, handspun style. In addition, Canali exhibits its commitment to protecting the environment by manufacturing their CARE suits and knits out of organic or recycled materials.

Canali shows respect for its history by subtly embroidering the year the company was founded, 1934, in the form of a whispered logo on a selection of its garments and accessories. This acts as a warm-up for the formal celebrations that are going to take place later. Evening attire now has a more refined but yet laid-back vibe, and it has muted pastel tones in addition to the more conventional black and white. Shirts made of linen or voile, as well as slippers made of velvet, elevate the degagé forms and offer a touch of sophistication.

Canali Spring Summer 2024 Menswear vision is given more weight by the choice of textiles that were used in the collection. Silk, wool of the finest quality, textured linen, terry, and washed nappa leather are some of the materials that are expertly used. The color scheme is airy and light, with lighter tones such as white, sand, sky blue, lavender, and sunflower, as well as darker accents such as caramel, dark brown, blue, blue black, and burgundy. The assortment of available accessories is just as extensive, and it includes things like caps, bucket hats, braided raffia belts, sneakers, slip-ons, sandals, redesigned velvet slippers, rope-soled slippers, and loafers to finish off the outfits.

Canali Spring Summer 2024 Menswear creates a sense of belonging among a wide variety of people by encouraging them to accept the brand’s idea of gentility as their own. The collection demonstrates Canali’s devotion to both fashion and social responsibility by putting an emphasis on flawless tailoring, superb workmanship, and environmentally responsible techniques. The latest from the house provides a diverse and elegant wardrobe option for today’s man by way of its blend of elements from the Mediterranean, artistic designs, and carefully chosen fabrics.

Canali continues to solidify its place as a market leader in the field of Italian menswear, proving its capacity to adjust to shifting ideas about what it means to dress elegantly while still having freedom to create personal style.

Words by Katarina Doric

Discover all the looks in MMSCENE Gallery – all photos courtesy of Canali: