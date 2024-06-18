Canali Spring Summer 25 Collection

Canali continues to evolve while keeping to its core values and taking a kind, thoughtful approach. The Spring Summer 2025 collection is inspired by dreamy lakeside days, bringing to life peaceful and relaxed vacation experiences. The easy-to-wear pieces in the collection bring to life picture-perfect scenes of dining by the shore, strolling on the deck, and taking in the scenery. These clothes are made to fit a variety of situations and moods while maintaining the peace that comes with being in such a setting. The focal point of this collection is Canali’s trademark precise tailoring, which gives even casual pieces a delicate touch.

The emphasis on weightlessness is a defining characteristic of the collection, as seen in jackets that are as light as shirts and suits that have a defined shoulder without the need for interfacing. Beyond formal attire, this tailoring skill is demonstrated in items like field jackets and bloussons, which speak to the brand in a more laid-back, modern way. Field jacket practicality is further shown by a range of items, from parkas to overshirts, all of which retain their suppleness even when made of leather and constructed with the Nuvola method.

The garments with two faces and invisible seams are unlined, demonstrating Canali’s commitment to quality craftsmanship. These items come in striped linen with leather accents and extremely light wools. These outfits, which take their cue from textiles evoking houses by the lake, wonderfully capture the carefree vibe of the collection. Materiality is really important. The collection uses a lot of knit, from punto stoffa to honeycomb stitches, and chenille and knit textured intarsia to emphasise this tactile character.

The collection features a curated selection of fabrics, including fine wool, textured linen, nappa leather, and silk. The palette is light and breezy, with shades of blu lake, deep brown, tan, acqua, and Isole Borromee greenery. This color scheme enhances the collection’s versatility, making it suitable for various occasions. Accessories such as raffia caps, bucket hats, sneakers, slip-ons, and sandals complement the clothing, while neat cross-body bags add a touch of practicality. The eveningwear, in unexpected shades of cream and gray, captures the fluid spirit of nighttime elegance. See all the looks from the Canali Spring Summer 25 collection in the Gallery below: