Discover CARUSO Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Fall Winter 2020 collection from CARUSO presented at the recently wrapped up Milano Fashion Week.

CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso

Caruso leaves the mark of a brand on the rise after the latest presentation at Milan Fashion Week. The new collection prepared for the Fall Winter 2020.21 season gives an elegant note to the eye-catching daywear. 

From Caruso: 

The Caruso F/W 20/21 collection is a subtle exercise in soft construction and a rethinking of the codes. Taking the sartorial, full canvas construction for which Caruso prides itself in unexpected directions, extending it from the formal suit to workwear, a malleable wardrobe of pieces meant to be interpreted in personal ways is defined. Soft is the byword when it comes to the way pieces are made, the fabrics they are made of and thereafter the way such items should be used. Caruso offers a repertoire: final interpretation is left to the wearer.

CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso
CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso
CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso
CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso
CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso
CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso

CARUSO Fall Winter 2020
Image ©Caruso

