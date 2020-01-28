Supermodels Kit Butler and Nicolas Ripoll star in Church’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. In charge of styling was Giovanni Dario Laudicina, with art direction from Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico.

“Brett Lloyd’s images comprise soft and natural tones in contrast with the energy of our protagonists: sand is smoothed by an alluring blue sea while our models dance and gambol along beaches and boardwalks. The images carry the eye beyond the shoreline, evoking the sounds of the ocean with seagulls soaring overhead. Time seems to stand still in this modern day oasis, reminiscent of Church’s enduring footwear.“