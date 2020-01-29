Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 Chapter 2 by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou
Photographer Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou lensed Louis Vuitton’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign
French fashion house Louis Vuitton presented second chapter of their Spring Summer 2020 menswear campaign captured against a backdrop of traditional African motifs by fashion photographer Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou.
“In the Campaign’s second chapter, Virgil Abloh’s celebration of global youth continues by highlighting the blending of cultures throughout Africa.“