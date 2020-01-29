in Advertising Campaigns, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 Chapter 2 by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou

Photographer Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou lensed Louis Vuitton’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign

Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou

French fashion house Louis Vuitton presented second chapter of their Spring Summer 2020 menswear campaign captured against a backdrop of traditional African motifs by fashion photographer Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou.

In the Campaign’s second chapter, Virgil Abloh’s celebration of global youth continues by highlighting the blending of cultures throughout Africa.

Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou
Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou
Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou
Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou
Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou
Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou
Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou

Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Leonce Raphael Agbodjélou

