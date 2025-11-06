Kith and New York Knicks Reveal 2025 Collaborative Collection

Kith reunites with the New York Knicks for the 2025 edition of their ongoing collaboration, a project built around the link between the franchise’s past and present. The release connects the 1982–83 season with the current era, a timeline that holds personal meaning for Ronnie Fieg, who was born during that season and now serves as both Kith Founder & CEO and Creative Director of the Knicks. The partnership extends beyond product, forming a full experience that plays out on and off the court.

Basketball players Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles “Deuce” McBride, and Jordan Clarkson star in the lookbook. The apparel lineup contrasts the Knicks’ Navy and Red era from 1980–82 with the Orange and Blue palette introduced from 1983 onward. AVIREX returns as a key partner through three Icon and Legend Jackets, including a multicolored edition that mirrors the shift in team colors from right to left. The pieces feature artwork and graphics by Michael Doret, whose designs hold a long-running place in Knicks history.

This year also marks the first time Kith applies player names and numbers to its garments. Patrick Ewing and Bernard King receive tributes on the Leon and Woodpoint Shirts, each offered with matching shorts and pants. The range expands with outerwear, vintage tees, fleece pullovers, knitwear, and a new two-piece wool twill Suit Set with a co-branded leather applique label. Kith Kids joins the collaboration again with scaled-down versions of core silhouettes, including tees, bodysuits, fleece sets, and embroidered beanies.

Accessories include the 9FORTY M Crown Snapback, 9FIFTY Nylon Snapback, and 59FIFTY Low Profile in chenille, wool, and cotton versions. Patchwork beanies arrive in Sandrift, Royal, Nocturnal, and Black, while cotton blend socks feature embroidered artwork. Kith and Wilson continue their partnership with two monogrammed basketballs and a Mini Hoop built with a chain net and a custom backboard.

The Kith for New York Knicks 2025 collection is available through select Kith stores, Kith.com, the regional Kith sites, and the Kith App.