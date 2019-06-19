Compression Socks – Faux Pas or Fashionista’s Secret Best Friend?



Compression socks are often thought of as a supplementary treatment for medical complications such as diabetes and surgery recovery. They can also help with certain severe circumstances, such as piloting airplanes, as improper circulation can cause serious damage to one’s health. That being said, few people consider these socks fashionable.

But compression socks can offer many benefits for everyday life, even for the fashion-conscious. Lots of people are catching on to the comfort and health benefits of this functional apparel, and the timing couldn’t be better. We’re always expected to keep busy and put a lot of strain on our feet, and those hours on the catwalk can catch up fast.

So, are compression socks a fashion faux pas, or can they actually be the secret to gorgeous legs? Here’s how compression socks can help you with their many benefits.

1. Keeps Legs Healthy and Beautiful

Keeping our legs looking good means keeping them healthy. Excess blood pressure in the legs may not always lead to clots, but it often leads to what are known as varicose veins, or spider veins these are highly visible veins that show-up directly beneath the skin as a result of swelling and blood packing the legs over extended periods of time.

Hours on the catwalk, standing and posing in front of spotlights, or even lounging for too long can all lead to excess blood pressure. In some cases, there may be little to no pain or fatigue even when long-term damage is being done. Compression socks help with circulation and keep your legs shapely and vein-free. They are a great choice for beautiful, shapely legs.

2. Come in Chic Choices

Admittedly, the standard cotton compression sock is not the most stylish apparel. Because of their utilitarian nature, they are generally all function and no form. But they don’t have to be the ugly “equipment” we’re so used to. Our feet deserve better.

Luckily, chic choices for compression socks are arriving thanks to their increasing popularity. These compression socks from Comrad offer comfort, support, and long-term health benefits without sacrificing style.

3. You’ll Barely Notice Them

Some people just like the feeling of compression socks. It’s like a hug for your feet and shins. The support that they provide is a welcome relief for sore muscles. Wearing compression socks through a long day at work can really help take the load off.

Since the added compression stops blood from pooling in the legs, you’ll get better blood flow in your head and thus light-headedness is reduced, resulting in a better mood.

If you’re experiencing excess soreness and fatigue mid-day, compression socks may be a good wardrobe addition to consider.



4. Suited For Athletic Training

Athletes get all the same benefits of compression socks as any other wearer. However, compression socks give two added benefits in the high-intensity conditions of athletic training. This is also beneficial for those of you hitting the gym with HIT workouts to get a sculpted, male model bod.

The tight hold from compression socks can actually support the muscles to improve strength while simultaneously reducing the vibrations that travel through your feet and legs during high impact. Even with hard training and experience, gravity just can’t be beat. Eventually, the strain of repeated impact catches up with every step.

Compression socks help you perform better and improve your endurance, so you can continue burning excess calories with your HIT workouts.

The Takeaway

With so many benefits and more stylish selections coming out every day, compression socks can help you keep your legs shapely. Who knows, they may even be the best-kept secret in the wardrobe of your favorite runway model.

Images by Que Duong for MMSCENE