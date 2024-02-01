Conan Gray Joins Forces with Onitsuka Tiger as New Brand Ambassador

Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger announces the talented singer-songwriter Conan Gray as its latest brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a new chapter for the fashion brand known for its contemporary collection that blends fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation.

Conan Gray, a rising icon of Generation Z, is celebrated for his authentic expression and unique style that resonate deeply with younger audiences. Through his music and fashion, Gray embodies the visionary spirit of Kihachiro Onitsuka, Onitsuka Tiger’s founder, whose mission was to “empower youth and give them hope for the future.” As Onitsuka Tiger approaches its 75th anniversary in 2024, the partnership with Gray is poised to infuse the brand with fresh ideas and styles, shaping its future direction.

The collaboration will kick off with Conan Gray’s feature in the upcoming issue of Onitsuka Tiger Magazine, set to release on January 17th. This initiative is part of a series of activities planned with the artist, aiming to celebrate and amplify the brand’s message of innovation and youth empowerment.

Conan Gray expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “I’m thrilled to be the face of Onitsuka Tiger. These shoes are such an iconic piece of Japanese style, and being that I wore them throughout my own Japanese childhood, it feels fateful to be dancing in them in my adulthood.”

Born to an Irish-American father and a Japanese mother, Gray spent his formative years in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. His debut album “Kid Krow,” released in 2020, made a significant impact, debuting at number 5 on the US album chart and securing the top spot as a pop album—the biggest debut record by a newcomer in 2020.

As Conan Gray steps into his role as Onitsuka Tiger’s brand ambassador, both the artist and the brand look forward to inspiring a new generation with their shared values of innovation, empowerment, and hope for the future.