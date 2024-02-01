Giorgio Armani announced British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the new ambassador for the Acqua Di Giò fragrances. The renowned actor will star in a campaign set to debut on February 16th, marking a new chapter for the iconic fragrance line first released in 1996. The campaign, directed by French music video director and musician Woodkid, captures the essence of the fragrance through the adventurous spirit of Taylor-Johnson diving off an Italian cliff into the Mediterranean Ocean.

Acqua Di Giò, known for its light and aquatic scent, now comes in parfum, eau de toilette, and eau de parfum options, all available in eco-friendlier refillable formats. This evolution reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainability while maintaining the fragrance’s signature freshness and purity.

Giorgio Armani himself expressed his admiration for Taylor-Johnson, noting that the actor embodies the fragrance’s understanding of masculinity as free, sensitive, and adventurous. “It was this balance of mind and body that convinced me that he was the right person to represent the fragrance. Aaron has an intensity and beauty that is both self-aware and emblematic of today,” Armani stated.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared his excitement and honor at being chosen as the Brand Ambassador for Acqua Di Giò. He praised Giorgio Armani’s creative genius, timeless sophistication, and impeccable taste. “I have long been a fan of Acqua Di Giò – for its purity and its indescribable freshness. I’ve always felt that it has that elusive combination of masculinity and sensitivity – an almost magical connection to nature and to the rejuvenating power of the sea,” Taylor-Johnson remarked.

The collaboration between Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Armani represents a perfect alignment of values and aesthetics, bringing together the Acqua Di Giò fragrance’s connection to nature and the sea with Taylor-Johnson’s portrayal of masculinity that is both strong and sensitive.