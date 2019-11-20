CONTEMPORARY MENSWEAR RULES: Mastering The Trends

Menswear unlike it’s counterpart is considered to be the most wearable when it comes to runway shows and new collections. However, with streetwear designers such as Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, the domination of streetwear has influenced formal dressing, men are left with countless questions. Should you follow the trends, where can you go wrong, which trend is appropriate for which age, and so on.

MMSCENE team is working hard every season following every single men’s collection from runways in Paris to New York, while at the same time analysing the trends to stay and the trends to go. Therefore find a few tips from our editor Katarina Djoric:

THE OVERSIZED SNEAKER IS STILL HERE

Did you notice that trend too? You may call them simply chunky sneakers, but no doubt this season it is all about the oversized sneaker. Even an age limit on a clothing item may seem to apply to the oversized sneaker, yet style icons like Milan Vukmirovic are masterfully pulling the sneaker trend. Yet if you are insecure, you may know it is completely fine to wear them if you are under 27, at that age you are still young enough to easily appear trendy.

Also it’s fine if you are over 75, who cares by then and who has the right to tell you can’t do whatever you desire? Otherwise if in doubt, my most simple advice – avoid!

HOW DO YOU MATCH THOSE SOCKS?

When it comes to men’s clothes, depending on the workplace, men are often confined to a certain dress code or simply said uniform. Very often socks are an only form of ‘rebellious‘ expression, whether you are a Wall Street stock broker or just a student trapped in a school uniform. However socks are a hefty chapter in their own right, some prefer to call it SOCKTIQUETTE, like etiquette – it’s simply hilarious. Nevertheless, sports socks are back in full forces especially when paired with the chunky sneaker. A pair of Yeezy’s might be the hardest to match with the right sock, however my recommendation is to let yourself go and explore the world of pastels ready to hit the trends mill for this and season to come.

However once you entered the socktown, still trying to be funny, the classic rule is socks should match your pants, and certainly not your shoes. A formal occasion calls for more dark and thinner socks – in a very formal attire the sock should be pulled up to the calf and worn with dress shoes. Thankfully fast fashion options such as Zara, Arket and H&M offer a great and affordable variety of men’s socks. Thus you have no excuse for not owning a fresh pair, and with these stores around each and every corner you can pick up a pair any day which is ideal even for today’s busiest gentlemen.

Men’s Flirtation With a Foulard

Foulard, a posh name for well a men’s scarf, is coming back on the trend charts for all of you interested in slightly more modern manners of accessorising. By definition a foulard is a thin cotton or silk tie like handkerchief which you tie without much effort around your neck. Essentially it is much smaller than a women’s scarf, but the range of materials is pretty much the same. You are supposed to wear your foulard under your collar.

Beware, if your foulard is tied too tight you are to simply look overdone. My advice – everybody should give foulard a try, but perhaps it’s just not your thing so do check if you look like a street style star wannabe before stepping out the door.

Dress Like You are Going To Court

If there’s ever an occasion a man should keep up with his appearance is when going to court. So I will use that moment as a prime example while finalizing our fashion tips for the day. When appearing before a judge whether its a divorce settlement or you are actually in trouble you do want to appear responsible enough and no doubt clean cut and well mannered. Any accessories that are too bold will count as a distraction, simply avoid them. When appearing before a judge you can’t go wrong wearing a simple navy classic two button suit even double breasted is a good idea. If you are already not stocked with a court ready outfit of your own, you can find great pieces at stores such as Massimo Dutti as well as more affordable addresses such as Topman and even ASOS.

All images captured by Photographer Guillaume Malheiro with Model Sebastian at IMM BRUXELLES for MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 issue – OUT NOW.