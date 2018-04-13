MMSCENE Mag’s Top 10 Chunky Sneakers to Buy Right Now

Chunky Sneakers

Chunky soles, contrasting colours and patterns are still one of the most represented sneaker trends for spring 2018. From fashion runways to models and celebrities, this trend is what defines sneaker culture right now. Following the massive popularity of Balenciaga Triple S sneaker, brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, AMI, Stella McCartney, Valentino have included chunky sneakers into their spring offering.

SPRING SUMMER 2018

If you are planning to give this trend a go this season, check out MMSCENE magazine’s TOP 10 models to buy right now:
Chunky Sneakers

AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Black Neoprene & Leather Lucky 9 Sneakers


Boris Bidjan Saberi White Salomon Edition Speedcross 4 Sneakers


Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Multicolor Carlos 10 Sneakers

 

Gucci Off-White Vintage Logo Rhyton Sneakers


Alexander McQueen Red & White Colorblock Sneakers

 

NIKE Black & Grey Air Max 95 Essential Sneakers


Raf Simons Purple & Black adidas Originals Edition Ozweego III Sneakers

 


Stella McCartney Tricolor Eclypse Sneakers


Valentino White Valentino Garavani Heroes Reflex High-Top Sneakers


Vetements White & Blue Reebok Edition Genetically Modified Pump Sneakers

All available on ssense.com

