MMSCENE Mag’s Top 10 Chunky Sneakers to Buy Right Now
Chunky soles, contrasting colours and patterns are still one of the most represented sneaker trends for spring 2018. From fashion runways to models and celebrities, this trend is what defines sneaker culture right now. Following the massive popularity of Balenciaga Triple S sneaker, brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, AMI, Stella McCartney, Valentino have included chunky sneakers into their spring offering.
If you are planning to give this trend a go this season, check out MMSCENE magazine’s TOP 10 models to buy right now:
AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Black Neoprene & Leather Lucky 9 Sneakers
Boris Bidjan Saberi White Salomon Edition Speedcross 4 Sneakers
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Multicolor Carlos 10 Sneakers
Gucci Off-White Vintage Logo Rhyton Sneakers
Alexander McQueen Red & White Colorblock Sneakers
NIKE Black & Grey Air Max 95 Essential Sneakers
Raf Simons Purple & Black adidas Originals Edition Ozweego III Sneakers
Stella McCartney Tricolor Eclypse Sneakers
Valentino White Valentino Garavani Heroes Reflex High-Top Sneakers
Vetements White & Blue Reebok Edition Genetically Modified Pump Sneakers
All available on ssense.com