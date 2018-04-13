MMSCENE Mag’s Top 10 Chunky Sneakers to Buy Right Now

Chunky soles, contrasting colours and patterns are still one of the most represented sneaker trends for spring 2018. From fashion runways to models and celebrities, this trend is what defines sneaker culture right now. Following the massive popularity of Balenciaga Triple S sneaker, brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, AMI, Stella McCartney, Valentino have included chunky sneakers into their spring offering.

SPRING SUMMER 2018

If you are planning to give this trend a go this season, check out MMSCENE magazine’s TOP 10 models to buy right now:



AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Black Neoprene & Leather Lucky 9 Sneakers



Boris Bidjan Saberi White Salomon Edition Speedcross 4 Sneakers



Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Multicolor Carlos 10 Sneakers

Gucci Off-White Vintage Logo Rhyton Sneakers



Alexander McQueen Red & White Colorblock Sneakers



NIKE Black & Grey Air Max 95 Essential Sneakers



Raf Simons Purple & Black adidas Originals Edition Ozweego III Sneakers



Stella McCartney Tricolor Eclypse Sneakers



Valentino White Valentino Garavani Heroes Reflex High-Top Sneakers



Vetements White & Blue Reebok Edition Genetically Modified Pump Sneakers

All available on ssense.com