Alton Mason & Liam Kelly Celebrate Holidays with Salvatore Ferragamo

Discover Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Holiday 2019 campaign featuring Alton Mason and Liam Kelly captured by fashion photographer Bibi Borthwick, with creative direction from Paul Andrew. In charge of choreography was Stephen Galloway. For the campaign Alton and Liam were joined by Imari Karanja, Nataliya Bulycheva, and Songhwa Oh.

“This Holiday season Salvatore Ferragamo invites you to enjoy a very special campaign and collection. As showcased via the artfully stylized choreography of the season’s campaign video, the Ferragamo Holiday collection plays coolly modern ready-to-wear in a monochrome palette against playfully colour-popped accessories. Through the medium of dance, our dynamic cast of models showcase the flexibility and versatility of a collection that has been designed to empower you to navigate the rhythms of modern life with energy, brio and grace.“

“Menswear offers an ultra-contemporary and ultra-luxurious selection of wearable equipment for the modern urbanite. Its foundation is a reinvented expression of our classic bench-made Tramezza oxford, given a 21st Century upgrade via a high-tech silicone finish. This is complemented by a new bag, in which artisan construction and deerskin fabrication are combined to make a daily companion piece that is both beautiful and functional. It is offered in both copper and black and alongside a matching belt for effortless co-ordination.“