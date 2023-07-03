C.R.E.O.L.E. Spring Summer 2024 Backstage Moments

Fashion brand C.R.E.O.L.E. presented its Spring Summer 2024 collection that pays homage to the 1979 film “Coco La Fleur, Candidat” by Guadeloupean director Christian Laura. The presentation was held on June 25th, at the Palais de Tokyo during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designer Vincent Frederic-Colombo drew inspiration from Coco La Fleur, Candidat film – the first Antillean (French Caribbean) film in French cinema history, directed by a Guadeloupean filmmaker in Guadeloupe. Its message is still relevant in today’s French overseas territories. This film confronts populist dreams against technocratic elites, creating a sense of revolution amid the election season.

RELATED: C.R.E.O.L.E. SPRING SUMMER 2024 LOOKS

The collection challenges formal codes and incorporates workwear designs, subtly deconstructing social classes while adding a hint of tropical symbolism from both past and present.

Discover behind the scene action at the C.R.E.O.L.E. Spring Summer 2024 fashion show: