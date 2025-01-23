Backstage at Songzio Fall Winter 2025 Show

Korean fashion house Songzio presented its Fall Winter 2025 collection, Piccadill, on January 22, 2025, during Paris Fashion Week at 30 Rue de Paradis. The collection brought together Baroque opulence and Avant-Garde experimentation, exploring historical aesthetics through a modern lens. Fashion photographer Sohom Das captured exclusive backstage images for DSCENE Magazine, documenting moments leading up to the show.

The Piccadill collection reflected a detailed study of classical works, highlighting values and characteristics from different cultural eras. The designs merged influences from the East and the West, with rich textures and bold tailoring playing a central role. This interplay of elements created a collection that celebrated both tradition and innovation.

Baroque-inspired details, such as intricate patterns and luxurious fabrics, were paired with experimental tailoring that introduced contemporary structure and volume. The Songzio Fall Winter 2025 collection emphasized contrasts, with pieces that combined elegance with a rebellious edge, creating a strong visual impact on the runway.

Sohom Das’ photographs showcase the collection moments before its runway debut, emphasizing key looks that reflect Piccadill’s blend of historical and modern influences. The images provide a close look at the craftsmanship and design vision that shaped the collection.