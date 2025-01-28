Backstage at Ziggy Chen Fall Winter 2025 Show

Ziggy Chen Fall Winter 2025.26 collection, Voleisure, embraces a thoughtful balance of purpose and relaxation. The name merges “volition” and “leisure,” capturing the collection’s harmonious approach to modern life. Drawing inspiration from traditional wooden architecture and watercolour art, Voleisure explores contrasts between the strength of wood and the fluidity of ink, creating textures and tones that reflect a calm sense of duality. A palette of soft greens, earthy browns, black, and grey-blue bridges the natural and urban, offering designs adaptable to both environments. Fashion photographer Sohom Das captured exclusive backstage images for DSCENE Magazine, documenting moments leading up to the show.

Natural fibers such as wool, cashmere, cotton, linen, and hemp form the backbone of the collection. These materials are presented in their pure forms or paired in innovative ways, such as cashmere-linen outerwear and cotton-linen twill resembling denim. Jacquard patterns inspired by Chinese wood carvings and the organic shapes of watercolour art add dimension to cashmere sweaters and outerwear, offering a tactile and visual richness.

The silhouettes emphasize wearability, featuring relaxed volumes and clean lines that balance elegance with practicality. Thoughtful details, including textured fabrics and layered designs, enhance the versatility of each piece.

FALL WINTER 2025.26 COLLECTIONS

The Ziggy Chen collection invites a return to a more spontaneous way of living, where garments transition between city life and outdoor spaces. This collection is more than clothing; it reflects a tranquil yet purposeful lifestyle, offering garments that subtly convey elegance and individuality. Ziggy Chen’s Voleisure is an invitation to embrace simplicity and ease, presenting a modern wardrobe that whispers refinement in every detail.