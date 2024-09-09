Backstage at Palomo Spain Spring Summer 25 Show

Alejandro Gómez Palomo unveiled his Spring Summer 25 collection, “All of Heaven’s Parties,” at New York City’s Fourth Universalist Society, offering a provocative exploration of lust and desire framed through religion. Photographer Katie Borrazzo captured backstage moments at Palomo Spain Spring Summer 25 show for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase that drew on Palomo’s ongoing fascination with the intersection of pleasure and morality. This season, he went further into the dynamic between sin and attraction, questioning societal norms that repress natural desires in the context of religious promises of paradise.

Inspired by Nobuyoshi Araki’s work, which mixes bondage with natural beauty, Palomo used this influence to transform sexuality into a medium for artistic expression. His designs also took cues from Helmut Newton and the opulence of the 1920s, resulting in bold silhouettes that balanced modern daring with historical influences. Signature textiles like denim, taffeta, and silk organza paid homage to Palomo’s Spanish roots, reimagined with ornate hand-embroidered details, oversized collars, and striking micro shorts. The color palette shifted between monochrome tones and vibrant hues like tobacco and purple, adding complexity to the collection’s aesthetic.

The overall styling was just as bold, with ethereal makeup by Marcelo Gutierrez and MAC Cosmetics, contrasting with polished hairstyles crafted by Laurent Philippon in collaboration with Redken/Cutler. Playful ostrich feather wigs by Tolentino Hats completed the looks, creating an ethereal atmosphere on the runway. Special guests, including Bb trickz, Valentina Ferrer, and Violet Chachki, elevated the event’s cultural resonance. After the show, Palomo Spain introduced its collaboration with Bimba y Lola. Take a closer look at the backstage moments from Palomo Spain Spring Summer 25 show in the Gallery below: