in Givenchy, Lookbooks, Menswear, Success Models, Uno Models

Lev Uliesov is the Face of Givenchy Atelier Fall 2019 Collection

Discover Givenchy Atelier’s exclusive capsule collection that celebrates brand’s heritage

Givenchy
© Givenchy

French fashion house Givenchy enlists the handsome Lev Uliesov to model Givenchy Atelier‘s Fall 2019.20 capsule collection pieces for their latest lookbook.

Givenchy
© Givenchy

This fall, the House of Givenchy celebrates its heritage with “Givenchy Atelier”, an exclusive capsule collection of timeless pieces available in selected stores.

A tribute to the savoir-faire of the petites-mains in the House’s ateliers in Paris, several of whom started with Monsieur de Givenchy, “Givenchy Atelier” transposes Givenchy Couture techniques into an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule.”

Givenchy
© Givenchy
Givenchy
© Givenchy
Givenchy
© Givenchy
Givenchy
© Givenchy
Givenchy
© Givenchy
Givenchy
© Givenchy

Givenchy
© Givenchy

FW19LookbooksMenswear

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

DIOR

Clement Chabernaud, Kohei Takabatake + More Model Dior Men FW19 Essentials
Justin Eric Martin

Justin Eric Martin Covers Grazia Hommes Autumn Winter 2019 Issue