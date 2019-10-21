Lev Uliesov is the Face of Givenchy Atelier Fall 2019 Collection

French fashion house Givenchy enlists the handsome Lev Uliesov to model Givenchy Atelier‘s Fall 2019.20 capsule collection pieces for their latest lookbook.
“This fall, the House of Givenchy celebrates its heritage with “Givenchy Atelier”, an exclusive capsule collection of timeless pieces available in selected stores.
A tribute to the savoir-faire of the petites-mains in the House’s ateliers in Paris, several of whom started with Monsieur de Givenchy, “Givenchy Atelier” transposes Givenchy Couture techniques into an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule.”
