Discover Hackett London x David Gandy Wellwear Collection

The Hackett London x David Gandy Wellwear collection represents a fusion of both brands’ commitment to exceptional form and function, utilizing the finest fabrics and meticulous attention to detail. This collaboration blends Wellwear’s minimalist, timeless aesthetic with Hackett’s traditional accents, creating a sophisticated range perfect for off-duty quality time.

Central to each piece in the collection is the unparalleled comfort it offers. Wellwear’s unique moisturizing treatment is applied to the softest fabrics, ensuring that each garment not only looks good but also cares for your skin.

The collection includes a variety of pieces that redefine leisurewear. Classic tees made from soft marl fabric, luxurious lounge sets, stylish pyjama sets, and a refined waffle fabric robe are all part of this elegant range. Each item is crafted to provide a sophisticated yet comfortable experience.

One of the standout pieces is the Hackett x David Gandy Wellwear waffle robe. Made from the softest cotton fabric, this robe features a shawl collar and contrasting piping detail, combining traditional lines with modern comforts. The incorporation of Wellwear’s moisturising treatment transforms this classic robe into a new style staple, perfect for bringing refinement to any relaxed setting.

The collection also features the Ultimate Lounge Tee, a slim-fit garment crafted with soft cotton modal fabric and treated with aloe vera extract. The Luxury Lounge Tee offers invigorating comfort with its long-sleeved design and skin-moisturizing qualities. Similarly, the Luxury Lounge Pants, fashioned with a comfortable drawstring waistband, side seam pockets, and button fly, are infused with Wellwear Care technology, ensuring a refined sense of comfort.

The Hackett London x David Gandy Wellwear sleepwear combines Hackett’s tradition with Wellwear’s wellbeing-focused fabric treatments. The Ultimate Pyjama Set, featuring a piped shawl neck shirt and relaxed-fit pants, is elevated by Wellwear’s skin-caring technology, bringing a touch of innovation to traditional sleepwear styles.

Each piece in the collection, from the navy blue Luxury Lounge Hoodie to the timeless pyjama sets, is designed to ensure you look and feel good.

Fashion photographer Arnaldo Anaya Lucca captured the campaign starring supermodel David Gandy. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Larry King, and makeup artist Rachel Singer-Clark.