Vinson Fraley is the Cover Star of V Magazine Golden Age Issue

Dancer and musician Vinson Fraley takes the cover story of V Magazine‘s Fall 2021 Golden Age edition lensed by fashion photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with creative direction from Stephen Gan. In charge of beauty were hair stylist James Pecis at Bryant Artists, makeup artist Dick Page at Statement Artists, and manicurist Deborah Lippmann.

I’d like to show others there are no bounds, boxes, or containers for your ideas and dreams. That you are free to change your mind at any time, and to be an example of someone in perpetual transformation. – Fraley

Vinson is wearing LOIS JEANS + V DENIM pants, with belt and cuff by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co, and his own earrings and bracelet .

My message would be that none of us are free until all of us are. It is society’s obligation to deepen our sense of compassion and action against all oppressions, not just the ones that are convenient for us. So, let’s keep applying the pressure, and within that remembering to leave room for rest. – Fraley

Photography by © Inez & Vinoodh for V Magazine, discover more at vmagazine.com