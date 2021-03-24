Edoardo Sebastianelli Models DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2021 Eyewear

Discover DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2021 Eyewear campaign starring top models Edoardo Sebastianelli and Grace Hartzel lensed by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura at Chris Boals Artists. In charge of creative direction was Giovanni Bianco, with set design from Serena Groppo, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro at Exposure NY.

Styling is work of Vanessa Reid at Streeters, with beauty from hair stylist Franco Gobbi at Streeters, makeup artist Cosetta Giorgetti at CloseUp, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furin at CloseUp.