in Advertising Campaigns, DSquared2, Giampaolo Sgura, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Streeters, Success Models, Supa Model Management, VNY Models, Why Not Models

Edoardo Sebastianelli Models DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2021 Eyewear

Photographer Giampaolo Sgura captured DSQUARED2’s SS21 Eyewear Campaign featuring Edoardo Sebastianelli

DSQUARED2
©DSQUARED2, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura

Discover DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2021 Eyewear campaign starring top models Edoardo Sebastianelli and Grace Hartzel lensed by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura at Chris Boals Artists. In charge of creative direction was Giovanni Bianco, with set design from Serena Groppo, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro at Exposure NY.

DSQUARED2
©DSQUARED2, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura

Styling is work of Vanessa Reid at Streeters, with beauty from hair stylist Franco Gobbi at Streeters, makeup artist Cosetta Giorgetti at CloseUp, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furin at CloseUp.

DSQUARED2
©DSQUARED2, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura

ad campaignseyewearMenswearSS21Top Models

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH ANGGA YUNANDA
Greg Hsu

Greg Hsu is the Face of Calvin Klein Jeans Spring Summer 2021 Collection