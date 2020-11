Italian brand Dsquared2 presented their Fall Winter 2020 Underwear collection with the latest campaign captured by fashion photographer Christian Oita. #D2Underwear campaign explores aesthetics, confidence and playfulness. Featuring Dean Perona and Christos Katsavochristos.

“The latest styles and designs featured in the new campaign are the quintessential representation of the #D2Underwear – a luxurious fit with an extra cheeky attitude.” – Dsquared2