Discover LOUIS VUITTON Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Luxury fashion house LOUIS VUITTON presented the Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection with a campaign captured by Tyler Mitchell. In charge of styling was Marq Rise, with hair by Cyndia Harvey and makeup by Lauren Parsons. The set design was the work of Andy Hillman, with casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. The stars of the campaign are Ahmadou Gueye, Daniel Legzdins, Dara Gueye, Feranmi Ajetomobi, Joshua Seth, London Lee, Luukas Niskanen and Sanoussy Sylla. Taking inspiration from DNA’s shape of a double helix, the campaign celebrates a union symbolized through the uninhibited imagination of children, made up of dreams and games, and by the movement of lines as a road to global creative possibilities.

