Fashion brand Dsquared2 presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection, that explores the interesting notion of Palm Beach country club members stepping into the world of adult films, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection fuses preppy essentials with raunchy details to create a unique mash-up that pays tribute to the brand’s previous collections. The collection is inspired by golf and tennis and combines these sporting influences with raw and rebellious signatures. A hybrid striped polo shirt is paired with jean shorts, argyle socks, and a buttoned shirt. The iconic tongue logo of The Rolling Stones is reimagined as a vertical sliced tank.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The collection places denim front and center, exuding an unadulterated and seductive atmosphere. A Dsquared2 jeans silhouette from the 2000s inspires washed and reworked jeans with a zip-away back that exposes undergarments. Other denim trousers feature flat studs or cut-out stars, which are also incorporated into a vest with a cut-off hem. Bull denim trousers, an unbuttoned shirt, and a tank top are adorned with a vivid, wave-like, multicolored print.

Retro floral prints add splashes of color to underwear sets, which are coordinated with satin shorts and bomber jackets, as well as bronze leather trousers with an exposed crotch zip and a rugby-style T-shirt. Glazed tennis and duffle bags with Americana-inspired sport designs complete the ensemble. Accessories are essential to this collection. The gothic belt bag has rugby-style laces on the sides, while the heart-shaped Open Your Heart purse is embellished with glitter-flecked resin. Baseball cap mesh is incorporated into underwear.

Additionally, Rocco Siffredi, an iconic adult film actor from Italy, has collaborated on a number of items, including pool slides, belts, and high tops, to add an additional touch of allure to the collection.

Discover more looks from the Dsquared2 Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: