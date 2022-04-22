Discover DUNHILL Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear Collection

Fashion house DUNHILL presented their Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear Collection with a campaign captured by fashion photographer Angus Williams. In charge of styling was Elliott Smedley, with creative direction from Mark Weston, art direction by Johanna Bonnevier and Peter Ainsworth, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Wendy Rowe. Among the stars of the campaign are Abdullahi Amure, Lawal Badmus, and Patrick Wilson. The collection that reimagines classic frames, was inspired by British music icons from the ’60s to the ’90s. ⁠

“Silhouettes and finishes reflect seminal moments from these decades, including rock and roll styles of the ’60s, vintage-inflected shapes of the ’80s and rectangular acetate frames reminiscent of the ’90s rave scene.⁠” – from Dunhill