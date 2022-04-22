in Hunter & Gatti, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022

Edoardo Sebastianelli & Tim Dibble Model MASSIMO DUTTI Sportswear

Discover the latest Massimo Dutti’s SS22 story lensed by photography duo Hunter & Gatti

MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Hunter & Gatti

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists models Edoardo Sebastianelli and Tim Dibble to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 menswear story titled Deuce lensed by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti. For the session models are wearing sportswear pieces such as suede bomber jacket, short sleeve t-shirt with chest detail, tumbled leather trainers, double-breasted linen blazer, contrast striped polo sweater, linen suit, nappa leather trainers, linen leisure fit trousers, striped cable-knit t-shirt, knit cardigan, and knit short sleeve t-shirt with v-neck.

