Edoardo Sebastianelli & Tim Dibble Model MASSIMO DUTTI Sportswear

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists models Edoardo Sebastianelli and Tim Dibble to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 menswear story titled Deuce lensed by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti. For the session models are wearing sportswear pieces such as suede bomber jacket, short sleeve t-shirt with chest detail, tumbled leather trainers, double-breasted linen blazer, contrast striped polo sweater, linen suit, nappa leather trainers, linen leisure fit trousers, striped cable-knit t-shirt, knit cardigan, and knit short sleeve t-shirt with v-neck.