in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Givenchy, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign

Playboi Carti & Liam Powers Model GIVENCHY Spring Summer 2021 Looks

Discover Givenchy’s SS21 campaign lensed by photographer Heji Shin

GIVENCHY
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Heji Shin

American rapper Playboi Carti and model Liam Powers star in GIVENCHY Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Heji Shin. Styling is work of Lotta Volkova, with art direction from Peter Miles. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Akki Shirakawa, and makeup artist Aaron de Mey.

GIVENCHY
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Heji Shin

To me, fashion expresses a point of view where formality and informality, construction and comfort co-exist. My ethos is about the luxury of infusing clothes with your own personality, not being worn by them. In each of these portraits, a strong character wears a look that reflects who they are: they’re the ones who bring the clothes to life. – Matthew M. Williams

Heji Shin
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Heji Shin
Heji Shin
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Heji Shin

ad campaignsMenswearSS21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sebastien Mortini

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lancelot by Sebastien Mortini

Yoon Ahn Presented AMBUSH Fall Winter 2021 Collection