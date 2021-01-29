American rapper Playboi Carti and model Liam Powers star in GIVENCHY Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Heji Shin. Styling is work of Lotta Volkova, with art direction from Peter Miles. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Akki Shirakawa, and makeup artist Aaron de Mey.

To me, fashion expresses a point of view where formality and informality, construction and comfort co-exist. My ethos is about the luxury of infusing clothes with your own personality, not being worn by them. In each of these portraits, a strong character wears a look that reflects who they are: they’re the ones who bring the clothes to life. – Matthew M. Williams